JON BON JOVI - "I've Had Major Reconstructive Surgery In My Vocal Cords"

Earlier this month, during the Pollstar Live! conference, Jon Bon Jovi received the Milestone Award celebrating his band Bon Jovi's 40th anniversary.

During a question and answer session, which can be seen below, the 61 year old singer addressed his recent vocal issues and the steps taken to correct them. According to Jon:

"I've had it become public knowledge now, but I've had major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords, and I never had anything like this ever. So it's been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialization, because one of my cords was literally atrophied. Sometimes people get nodules; that's a pretty common place. Sometimes deviated septums and things that they've done take its toll on the cords. The only thing that's ever been up my nose has been my finger. And so it was very difficult this last decade to have to contend with something that was out of my control, which was… the strong (vocal cord) was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in it for the last almost two years now. I've been in this rehab, getting it back together, but I'm getting very close. Friday night was my first live performance in two years. The new record's done. So now I just wanna get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I'm gonna go out there on the road for real. But I'm confident in my doctor."

MusiCares named Jon Bon Jovi as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. The Grammy-winning frontman and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi is the honoree of the 33rd annual Person Of The Year benefit gala, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 2, 2024, two nights before the 2024 Grammys. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs.

In addition to his extensive musical achievements, Jon Bon Jovi is recognized for his impactful philanthropic work. In 2006, he established the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, an organization dedicated to disrupting the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness. The organization's objective is to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs. As a health and human service charity, MusiCares is proud to shine a light on Jon Bon Jovi's impactful philanthropy and hopes to raise awareness for these important human rights issues.

"I'm truly humbled to be this year's MusiCares honoree,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “MusiCares' work with music professionals is vitally important in creating much-needed support and wellness programs that cultivate a healthier and more vibrant community for us all. Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work. I know this for sure: Helping one's community is helping one's self."

"MusiCares is thrilled to honor Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Person Of The Year Gala," Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, said in a statement. "His remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We're looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world."

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week every year. It includes a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to the gala’s honoree.

Since 1991, money raised from the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala goes toward MusiCares’ health and human services programs that assist the music community with physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.