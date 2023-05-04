JON BON JOVI Names The Best Guitarists Of All-Time - "JEFF BECK Did Things With His Thumb That Would Blow Your Mind"; Video

Howard Stern launched SiriusXM’s new Miami Studios this week. On Tuesday during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show live from Miami, Howard was joined by Jon Bon Jovi, his wife Dorothea, as well as Howard’s wife Beth.

The couple discussed how they celebrated their 34th anniversary, and much more. Video, courtesy of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show and SiriusXM Miami Studios, can be viewed below.

Who does Jon Bon Jovi think was the greatest guitarist of all-time? Howard couldn’t let the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer leave his Miami studio without talking music. Specifically, he wanted Jon to name the greatest rock guitarist of all time. While Jon thought Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, and Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler were all legends, he said the best guitarist ever was recently deceased Yardbirds rocker Jeff Beck, who worked with him on the Young Guns II soundtrack and Jon’s smash single, “Blaze Of Glory”.

“I was in the room when he took a guitar out of a cardboard box with a rented amplifier and no pedals - and created that sound,” Jon recalled of their time in the studio. “Jeff Beck did things with his thumb that would blow your mind.”

