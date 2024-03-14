JON BON JOVI On The Chance Of Working Again With RICHIE SAMBORA - "Everyone Knows Where The Bus Stops… But There's Nothing But Love"; Video

Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, is featured in a new interview with Audacy Check In host, Remy Maxwell.

During the chat, Jon discusses watching other people perform his songs: “It was daunting... I got Paul McCartney to your left and Bruce Springsteen to your right. You go, ‘This is a pretty good day.’”

Bon Jovi also talks about the new Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the impact he’s had on his fans, the band's new single and album, opening for the Scorpions in 1984, and a night out at a restaurant in London with Sebastian Bach and Axl Rose.

In the excerpt below, he discusses the possibility of working with Richie Sambora again in the future:

“Hey, the door would always be open. It's not that, I mean, but 11 years ago, you know, for reasons that were certainly nothing to do with the band, he walked out. There was no [animosity], there was nothing but love. But we had a show that night and subsequently had one the next night, and for 11 years, I've been making records and doing shows. So everyone knows where the bus stops, you know… but there's nothing but love. So Richie's gone on, on his own and, you know, he raised his daughter and, you know, so if he wanted to show up and play sometime, he knows the songs. No [animosity], I could promise you that…. He came to the house, he watched the first three parts of this film with me. We roll on. I had a record to make, and, you know, I got work to do.”

Watch the video below, and find the full audio here.

Bon Jovi continues their 40th anniversary celebration with the release of new single and video “Legendary”, out now via Island Records. The monumental new track sets the stage for Bon Jovi’s upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch the video below.

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

Hulu recently released the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Watch below.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

The docuseries is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)