JON BON JOVI On The Likelihood Of Seeing BON JOVI Tour Again - "It's Gonna Happen... Not Tonight, But Very Soon"; Video

Bon Jovi stopped by the Planet Rock studio for an in-depth interview with their very own Bon Jovi super-fan, Mark Jeeves. They chatted about baring all in documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Jon Bon Jovi's voice problems and his recovery, David Bryan's faux-pas on Augusta's famed golf course, the similarities between New Jersey and Luton, the making of fan favourites "Dry County", Tico Torres' Cuban influence on "Keep The Faith" and "Homebound Train", David Bryan's love of playing "Livin' on a Prayer", whether Bon Jovi appear in Spinal Tap 2, the making of Legendary, and the likelihood of seeing Bon Jovi tour again. Watch below:

Bon Jovi continues their 40th anniversary celebration with the recent release of new single and video “Legendary”, available via Island Records. The monumental new track sets the stage for Bon Jovi’s upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch the video below.

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)