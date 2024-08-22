JON BON JOVI Opens Up About Vocal Surgery Recovery - "You Put Your Faith In The God Above And You Say Let's Work On This Every Day"; Video

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the "soul-searching" road to recovery from his vocal surgery, and how his return to the studio got emotional when he didn't sound like himself in the recording booth. Jon and Kelly also hilariously described the difference between actors and singers. Watch the video below:

The Sound Of Vinyl has set September 13 as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.

The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"