JON BON JOVI Sells NYC Condo To Former Disney President
June 29, 2022, an hour ago
New York Post is reporting that Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, has sold his West Village home for $22 million, according to property records.
According to the report, the New Jersey born rock royal listed his four-bedroom, 3½-bath Greenwich Lane pad, at 155 W. 11th St., for $22 million last February. It went into contract six days later.
Says New York Post's Jennifer Gould: "The buyer, we hear, is Michael Ovitz, the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency who was also president of the Walt Disney Co., who did not return calls at press time.
"The spacious 3,951-square-foot home comes with its own elevator landing that opens to a gallery with “art walls.” There’s also a natural toned chef’s kitchen with a balcony and a 40-foot-long living room, plus oak floors.
"The main corner bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a windowed marble bathroom. Bon Jovi bought the 14th-floor unit for $18.94 million in 2017."
