JON BON JOVI Sells NYC Condo To Former Disney President

New York Post is reporting that Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, has sold his West Village home for $22 million, according to property records.

According to the report, the New Jersey born rock royal listed his four-bedroom, 3½-bath Greenwich Lane pad, at 155 W. 11th St., for $22 million last February. It went into contract six days later.

Says New York Post's Jennifer Gould: "The buyer, we hear, is Michael Ovitz, the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency who was also president of the Walt Disney Co., who did not return calls at press time.

"The spacious 3,951-square-foot home comes with its own elevator landing that opens to a gallery with “art walls.” There’s also a natural toned chef’s kitchen with a balcony and a 40-foot-long living room, plus oak floors.

"The main corner bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a windowed marble bathroom. Bon Jovi bought the 14th-floor unit for $18.94 million in 2017."

