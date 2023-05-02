JON BON JOVI Talks To ANDY COHEN About Son JAKE's Engagement To MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, BON JOVI's Early Music Videos; Audio

Jon Bon Jovi sat down with Andy Cohen for a special edition of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios. Jon talked with Andy about his early music videos as well as his son’s recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi talks about son Jake's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown:

Andy Cohen: "Congratulations, by the way, on the big engagement news."

Jon Bon Jovi: "The latest one. I got three of my four."

Andy Cohen: "Three of your four engaged, and it made me wonder, I mean, you've been with Dorothea for, she was your high school sweetheart."

Jon Bon Jovi: "Correct."

Andy Cohen: "So you were together when you were young. When your almost 21 year old says, "I'm getting engaged," do you worry for them that they're too young or because you were so young when you were with Dorothea, you weren't engaged that young, but do you worry as a dad about how old or how young they are?"

Jon Bon Jovi: "I don't know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

Andy Cohen: "That's a great answer."

Jon Bon Jovi: "Yeah."

Jon Bon Jovi tells Andy Cohen early music videos were "horrible":

Andy Cohen: "Do you have a favorite Bon Jovi video?"

Jon Bon Jovi: "We were smart enough by the third album, it took three albums to figure out just promote the live show with a video, so by 'You Give Love a Bad Name', 'Livin’ On A Prayer', 'Wanted Dead Or Alive', those are really just performance videos and that's when we realized this is all that matters."

Andy Cohen: "Because you were promoting your concerts by showing them in the video?"

Jon Bon Jovi: "And when I think back that 'Runaway', which was technically socially conscious, I was a young guy. I was taking the bus in and out of Manhattan, working at a recording studio. I was fortunate enough to work at the recording studio. Others were working the bus station, if you know what I mean. You know, they were walking the streets around the tunnel and that's where the inspiration for the song came to me. But when we made a video, "Wait a minute, I just learned to play the guitar and write a song. You want me to be a filmmaker? What the hell do I know?"

Andy Cohen: "Right, right."

Jon Bon Jovi: "I fell for it hook, line and sinker, and the stupid record company with the stupid video director who says Fahrenheit 451 or whatever with his niece starring in the video it's like Jesus God. You want to embarrass me? Tie me to a chair and make me watch videos from my first two albums."

Andy Cohen: "And so 'Runaway' is one of those."

Jon Bon Jovi: "Horrible. Horrible and the second album, same kind of thing, and then by the third album we were like, "Wait a minute. Let us just film us performing," and boom. Everything changed."

