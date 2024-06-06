JON BON JOVI Talks To KELLY CLARKSON About His Wife - "I Just Fell In Love With The Girl Sitting Next To Me In History Class"

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jon Bon Jovi celebrates 40 years of Bon Jovi by sharing incredible stories behind photos from his personal collection, including singing with Bruce Springsteen in high school, standing on a cliff for three days while shooting the "Blaze Of Glory" music video, a love letter from his wife in his high school yearbook, and more! Jon also dishes on Bon Jovi's new album Forever, their new Hulu docuseries "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," his recovery from vocal surgery, and the incredible work he's doing with his wife through their JBJ Soul Kitchen nonprofit.

Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is out tomorrow, Friday, June 7.

The new album is available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)