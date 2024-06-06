JON BON JOVI Talks To ZANE LOWE About New BON JOVI Album, Creating Music Without RICHIE SAMBORA, Vocal Cord Surgery, And More; Video

In the video below from Apple Music, Jon Bon Jovi, founding member of Bon Jovi, discusses the band's latest album, Forever, in the studio with Zane Lowe.

He provides a glimpse into the subjects of his 4-part docuseries, which captures the band's journey through uncertain periods. Bon Jovi discusses the emotional significance of songs like "Kiss The Bride," a tribute to his daughter on her wedding day. He also recounts his vocal cord surgery, where he faced the possibility of never singing again.

He also opens about the struggles of creating the band's first record without Richie Sambora, a key member, his own mental struggles during these challenging times, and his love for his bandmates and music.

Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is out tomorrow, Friday, June 7.

The new album is available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)