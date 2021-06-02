JON LAWHON Leaves BLACK STONE CHERRY; Bassist Taking "Indefinite Sabbatical From Music And Touring"

Black Stone Cherry have announced the departure of bassist Jon Lawhon. A band statement follows:

"To all of our amazing fans, it is with a heavy heart we inform you that Jon Lawhon has decided to take an indefinite sabbatical from music and touring for personal reasons. As such, Jon will be stepping down as a member of Black Stone Cherry.

"We love Jon, wish him all the best in all his future endeavors and will cherish the memories and legacy we've built with him over twenty years as a band. We ask that you please respect Jon and the band's privacy regarding this matter.

"In the meantime, we can't wait to play more rockin' Black Stone Cherry shows in 2021 and onward! Please stay on the look-out for new shows announcing near you!"

(Photo - Mike Rodway)