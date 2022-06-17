JON LORD: A Visual Biography Collector's Edition Available In September

Wymer Publishing will release Jerry Bloom's Jon Lord: A Visual Biography on September 23. Strictly limited to 250 copies, this A4 Hardback 224-page book is a must for all Jon Lord, Deep Purple or indeed Whitesnake fans.

All aspects of Jon’s long and illustrious career are plotted throughout this book, accompanied by numerous photos, many previously unpublished that help to emphasize the incredibly colourful career of this extraordinarily talented musician.

All 250 copies will include an A4, 16 page transcript of an interview conducted by the Author with Jon in in November 2007, a set of four A4 prints, and you will also get your name in the book on a dedicated fan page.

