JON SCHAFFER Held Without Bond On Capitol Riot Charges

WUSA9 is reporting that a federal judge has ordered Indiana heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer held without bond for his alleged role in the Capitol riot on January 6.

Schaffer, a Columbus, Indiana, resident who plays for the Florida metal band Iced Earth, faces a half dozen charges, including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. In an affidavit filed in the case, the FBI alleges Schaffer was one of a number of rioters who assaulted Capitol police with bear spray.

In images included in charging documents, Schaffer can be seen wearing a tactical vest and a hat that reads “Oath Keepers lifetime member.” At least nine members of the Oath Keepers militia are now charged in a growing conspiracy case related to the group’s participation in the riot, although Schaffer, to date, is not one of them.

On February 15, Iced Earth frontman Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton and guitarist Jake Dreyer announced in separate statements they have officially left the band. In addition, Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch recently announced he has dissolved his Demons & Wizards partnership with Schaffer.