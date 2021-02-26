JON SCHAFFER Remains In Custody At Marion County Jail Awaiting Extradition

More than a month after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Jon Ryan Schaffer is still awaiting extradition to Washington D.C. at the Marion County Jail, reports Jordan Morey for The Republic.

Schaffer, 52, of Edinburgh, turned himself in to police on January 17 after a statement of fact was filed in federal court by an FBI agent. The statement claims that video and photo evidence shows Schaffer as part of the mob that infiltrated the Capitol building on January 6, and that he used a form of bear spray on Capitol Police.

After Schaffer waived his preliminary hearing, as well as his rights to an identity hearing and production of a warrant, on January 22, U.S. Magistrate for the Southern District of Indiana judge Mark Dinsmore signed an order for Schaffer to appear in D.C.’s district court.

Read the full story at The Republic.

On February 15, Iced Earth frontman Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton and guitarist Jake Dreyer announced in separate statements they have officially left the band. In addition, Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch recently announced he has dissolved his Demons & Wizards partnership with Schaffer.

