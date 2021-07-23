JON SCHAFFER's "Two Months Of Hell" In Marion County Jail; Targeted With Death Threats, Allegedly Assaulted With Human Excrement

Indianapolis Star is reporting that Iced Earth guitarist, Jon Schaffer, went through “two months of hell” in the Marion County Jail after he was detained for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots, his lawyer said.

Inmates targeted Schaffer with death threats and allegedly assaulted him with human excrement while he was behind bars.

“My client, who is presumed innocent, has just gone through two months of hell where other people were throwing feces at him and urine at him and threatening his life in a horrible, horrible situation,” Schaffer’s attorney Marc J. Victor told a federal judge in March during Schaffer’s detention hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“Shame on us, Judge, that this is happening in our justice system,” Victor added.

Schaffer was arrested by law enforcement in Noblesville on January 17th. He was held at the Marion County Jail until authorities transported him mid-March to Washington D.C., the district in which he faces charges.

Marion County Jail incident reports obtained by IndyStar reveal Schaffer was kept in Administrative Segregation during that two month period because of his high profile status. A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office - the jail’s custodian - said detainees are placed in administrative segregation to keep them away from the general jail population out of safety concerns and to prevent disturbances.

But weeks after he was detained, Schaffer reportedly said he feared for his life.

Read more at Indianapolis Star.