JONAS LINDBERG & THE OTHER SIDE Release Music Video For New Single "Secret Motive Man"

Swedish progressive rock outfit, Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side, will release their new album, Miles From Nowhere, on February 18 via InsideOutMusic.

Today, the group release the third single and video from the album, for the track "Secret Motive Man".

Jonas comments: "A song written by myself and Jonas Sundqvist about a man who's intentions aren't entirely clear. This track contains lots of odd time signatures and folky melodies along with some great drumming from Jonathan Lundberg."

Led by multi-instrumentalist and composer Jonas Lindberg, the new album consists of seven songs which spans the full range of the progressive rock landscape - from the soaring ”Summer Queen” (led by Jenny Storm), to the folksy instrumental ”Astral Journey” to the closing title track; a sprawling 25 minute epic which features none other than Roine Stolt Pale Rider (The Flower Kings, Transatlantic) on lead guitar.

Miles From Nowhere is available for pre-order here on CD, Gatefold 2LP+CD & as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

"Secret Motive Man"

"Little Man"

"Summer Queen"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Astral Journey"

"Why I’m Here"

"Miles From Nowhere"

PT I - Overture

PT II - Don’t Walk Away

PT III - I Don’t Know Where You Are

PT IV - Memories

PT V - Miles From Nowhere

“Why I’m Here” video:

"Oceans Of Time" video:

Album teaser:

(Photo - Thorleif Robertsson)