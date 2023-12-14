JONATHAN HULTÉN – Former TRIBULATION Guitarist Releases New Single “The Well”

Jonathan Hultén - the former Tribulation guitarist - has returned for a stand-alone single titled “The Well” to end 2023 in poignant and reflective style. Having previously released debut album Chants From Another Place, followed by the re-worked tracks of The Forest Sessions, the unique, darkly enigmatic Swedish singer - songwriter Jonathan Hultén invites you into his world once again with the release of his new single “The Well”, which is accompanied by an animated visualizer created by Hultén.

Jonathan says:

“‘The Well’ is referring to a place in our minds of complete calm and peace. In this song it has the form of a body of water - be it a lake, a spring or a well. Its undisturbed surface symbolizes presence and detachment at the same time, a balance of stillness on which we can call upon and reminisce in our times of distress. In the end, the water is a mirror that reflects back upon us the tranquility it contains. Because the water is you.”

The delicate tonalities of Hultén’s vocal prowess can be seen in this musically vulnerable piece showcasing the unique ability and fragility of his performance. With comparisons that range from Sufjan Stevens and Nick Drake to John Martyn, Anna von Hausswolff and Chelsea Wolfe, Jonathan Hultén exists simply in a class of his own.

Jonathan Hultén has announced that he will be special guest to Myrkur on her upcoming UK / EU tour in April 2024. Tickets will go on sale December 15 at jonathanhulten.com.

(Photo – Helena Aguilar Mayans)