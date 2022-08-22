JOURNEY: 14-Year Old NEAL SCHON Said He Was Going To A Sleepover, But Went To A Bar To Battle His Guitar Hero; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The story of Journey and their 80s rock anthem, 'Anyway You Want It'. In the early 70s a 14 years old guitar virtuoso told his parents he was going to sleep over at a friends house… He was really going to a bar to have a guitar battle with his hero BB King… one of the most legendary guitarists in music history. Up next, Neal Schon of Journey tells us about jamming with his hero as a kid as well as starting the band that has become one of the biggest rock bands on this planet... and their first rock hit of the 80s, 'Anyway You Want It', which was inspired by the 70s classic, 'The Boys Are Back In Town', by Thin Lizzy. This is the anthem that took them to the stadiums! With a stellar vocal by Steve Perry and Neal Schon’s fiery guitar, this classic song took Journey into the stadiums in the 80s... get ready to hang out with on the greatest guitar heroes of all time next on Professor Of Rock."