JOURNEY Announce 6-Date Las Vegas Residency In December

Having recently announced a special symphony performance at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 18, Journey have now announced a 6-date Las Vegas residency, this December at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Dates include: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11.

Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, August 20 at 10 AM, PT at JourneyMusic.com.

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummers Narada Michael Walden and Deen Castronovo - recently released their new single, "The Way We Used To Be".

Stream the single via your preferred platform here, and watch the official music video for the song below: