JOURNEY Announce Special Las Vegas Symphony Performance In December

Journey has announced a special symphony performance at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets will be available on Friday, July 23 at 10 AM, PT at JourneyMusic.com.

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummer Narada Michael Walden - recently released their new single, "The Way We Used To Be".

Stream the single via your preferred platform here, and watch the official music video for the song below: