JOURNEY Cancels Entire UK & Ireland Tour With CHEAP TRICK

Planet Rock is reporting that Journey have cancelled their entire UK & Ireland tour with special guests, Cheap Trick.

Ticketholders received an email this morning confirming that the 11-date trek this autumn won’t be going ahead as planned.

"Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled,” the short statement read. “Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

The planned dates in October and November 2024 were due to be Journey’s first shows on those shores in over a decade.

The 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour was scheduled to kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday, October 30 and visit Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle before concluding at London The O2 on Sunday, November 17. Journey last graced the UK way back in May 2013 when they were touring their fourteenth studio album, Eclipse.

Bloomberg Law recently reported that longtime Journey keyboardist, Jonathan Cain, sued the iconic rock band’s sole remaining co-founder, guitarist Neal Schon, saying his lavish spending on tour has sown toxic divisions within the band.

Schon has blown past a $1,500-per-night hotel fee cap, maxed out an American Express card with a $1 million limit, unilaterally chartered private jets, hired a close friend as unnecessary extra security, and blocked efforts to pay the band’s debts, according to the court filing made public Monday.

The dispute “is a very much public battle between petitioner and respondent and is impacting the band’s reputation throughout the music industry,” the lawsuit says. “The band’s actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered.”

Attorneys who represented Schon in previous litigation between the two band members - a 2022 case over the AmEx card - didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full report at Bloomberg Law.

Journey are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Def Leppard. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

August

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick