JOURNEY Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO To Undergo Back Surgery Today

Drummer Deen Castronovo, who recently returned to Journey, is set to undergo back surgery today.

Says Deen: "September 23rd is the day I’m FINALLY getting surgery on my back! L-4 & L-5 discs are herniated! Grateful I could get it done with ample time to recover before Journey’s residencies in December! Say some prayers! My awesome Social Media Administrator Karen will be steering the ship!"



Journey recently announced a 6-date Las Vegas residency, this December at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Dates include: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11.

Tickets and VIP packages available at JourneyMusic.com.

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummers Narada Michael Walden and Deen Castronovo - recently released their new single, "The Way We Used To Be".

