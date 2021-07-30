JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Confirms Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO Has Rejoined The Band

Ultimate Classic Rock is reporting that JOurnbey guitarist Neal Schon confirmed drummer Deen Castronovo's return in a series of Facebook comments below a San Francisco Chronicle story about Journey, which he shared on Wednesday. One fan commented on the post, "So is Deen Castronovo back in the band full time now?" to which Schon responded simply, "Yes."

Responding to another fan who implored the band to "bring back Deen again," Schon wrote, "Deen is back. We are double (2) drummers now with Narada (Michael Walden, who joined the band in 2020)."

Schon did not reveal the extent to which Castronovo will participate in immediate and future Journey shows.

Schon teased Castronovo's return on Tuesday when he tweeted a photo that appeared to be from rehearsals for the band's Friday-night concert at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, which precedes Journey's Sunday performance at Lollapalooza. "Ok … Double trouble Chicago @NaradaMWalden @DeenTheDrummer Narada Michael Walden and the return of Deen Castronovo on Drums @AragonBallroom @lollapalooza," Schon captioned his post.

Castronovo has yet to comment on his return.

Castronovo was with Journey for 17 years. He was fired in 2015 after his arrest for domestic abuse charges involving his current wife