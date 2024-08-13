JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON - "JONATHAN CAIN Has Created A Very Hostile Work Environment"

Bloomberg Law recently reported that longtime Journey keyboardist, Jonathan Cain, sued the iconic rock band’s sole remaining co-founder, guitarist Neal Schon, saying his lavish spending on tour has sown toxic divisions within the band.

Schon has blown past a $1,500-per-night hotel fee cap, maxed out an American Express card with a $1 million limit, unilaterally chartered private jets, hired a close friend as unnecessary extra security, and blocked efforts to pay the band’s debts, according to the court filing.

The dispute “is a very much public battle between petitioner and respondent and is impacting the band’s reputation throughout the music industry,” the lawsuit says. “The band’s actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered.”

Neal Schon has now issued the following message via social media: "I find Cain’s slanderous allegations are very disruptive and damaging with intent to try to harm me, the band, crew, promoter and the tour. Truly disturbing to hear of Mr Cains filing in the middle of Journey’s very successful Stadium Tour with our good friends Def Leppard. Journey has a great life and I thank the fans for that .

"Jonathan Cain has created a very hostile work environment for not only myself, but other band members and crew-members. The allegations are false and I intend to prove it in court.

"My answers to Mr Cain’s false allegations and filing will be submitted by 5 PM ET Monday for all to read.

"My focus is, as it always has been, and will be, the music and fans since when I began Journey in 1972 , 51 years now for me, I will continue to always do what’s right for Journey in protecting and making good decisions for the band, crew, music and fans, all Journey band members you see on the stage with me I personally hired including Jonathan Cain.

"I will let the music do the talking."

Planet Rock recently reporting that Journey have cancelled their entire UK & Ireland tour with special guests, Cheap Trick.

Ticketholders received an email confirming that the 11-date trek this autumn won’t be going ahead as planned.

"Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled,” the short statement read. “Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

The planned dates in October and November 2024 were due to be Journey’s first shows on those shores in over a decade.

The 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour was scheduled to kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday, October 30 and visit Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle before concluding at London The O2 on Sunday, November 17. Journey last graced the UK way back in May 2013 when they were touring their fourteenth studio album, Eclipse.

Journey are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Def Leppard. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

August

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick