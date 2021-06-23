JOURNEY Previews Animated Video For New Single "The Way We Used To Be"

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummer Narada Michael Walden - will release their new single, "The Way We Used To Be", tomorrow, Thursday, June 24.

The band has shared a snippet of the animated music video for the song, which can be seen below:



A previous message from Journey states: "Journey is thrilled to share two announcements! We will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 18. Tickets available Friday, June 25th at JourneyMusic.com! And we are releasing a new song (on) Thursday, June 24! Who’s ready for new Journey music?!"