JOURNEY Release New Single "Let It Rain"; Visualizer Video Streaming

Journey have unleashed their new single, "Let It Rain", off their forthcoming studio album, Freedom, due out July 8 via BMG and available for pre-order here. Today, the band share an official visualizer for the song, which can be found below. You can stream the single here.

“Just coming off of the first leg of our sold out Journey To Freedom tour, we are excited for our new single release ‘Let It Rain’ as it offers a sampling of what the next new chapter of music we have in store on our new album Freedom,” says the group’s founding member, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Neal Schon. “It’s so exciting to see multi-generational fans in our audience; many of them being very young and singing all the songs and very open minded to the new material. We look forward to seeing you all for the second leg of our summer tour!”

"Let It Rain" will be followed this summer by an epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs that brings back the grand scale of the group’s greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

Schon adds, “We didn't immediately work on the song, it just sat there as a jam for a long time, and then every once in a while, I'd come in to work on something, and Narada (Michael Walden) would play it for me, and I’d go, ‘Wow, we should really fucking work this thing up, there's something there.’”

As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album Raised On Radio.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"Let It Rain" visualizer:

"You Got The Best Of Me" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video:

* Freedom will be released by Frontiers Records in Europe and Japan. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

Catch Journey's Neal Schon live this Friday, May 20 at 9 PM, ET on Talk Shop Live's The Rock N Roll Channel with host Steve Harkins. Harkins will be speaking with Schon about the new album and the band's latest tour plans. Fans will be able to pre-order autographed copies of the new album. For more click here.

Journey and AEG have announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.