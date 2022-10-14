JOURNEY Release Official Lyric Video For "Beautiful As You Are"

Journey have released a lyric video for "Beautiful As You Are", a track from the band's new studio album, Freedom, available via BMG. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

