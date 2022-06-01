JOURNEY Release Official Music Video For "You Got The Best Of Me"

Journey have released a video for "You Got The Best Of Me", featured on their forthcoming studio album, Freedom, due out July 8 via BMG and available for pre-order here. Watch below:

As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album Raised On Radio.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"Let It Rain" visualizer:

"You Got The Best Of Me" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video:

* Freedom will be released by Frontiers Records in Europe and Japan. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

Journey and AEG have announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.