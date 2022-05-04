JOURNEY Release Official Visualizer Video For New Single "You Got The Best Of Me"

Journey recently unleashed the first single, “You Got The Best Of Me”, off their forthcoming studio album, Freedom, due out July 8 via BMG and available for pre-order here. Today, the band share an official visualizer for the song, which can be found below. You can stream the single here.

“You Got The Best Of Me” will be followed this summer by an epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs that brings back the grand scale of the group’s greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

“I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, says the group’s founding member, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Neal Schon about the single. “I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like “Wheel In The Sky” did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.”

While the forthcoming album was made with visions of arena and stadium stages, it started from humble beginnings. In 2020, as COVID swept the globe, Schon was stuck at home like the rest of us. “During the pandemic, there wasn’t much to do,” he says. “I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere.”

As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album — bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album Raised on Radio.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"You Got The Best Of Me" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video:

* Freedom will be released by Frontiers Records in Europe and Japan. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

28 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

30 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

May

2 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

4 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

7 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

9 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

11 - XL Center - Hartford, CT

13 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

16 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

July

15 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

16 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

22 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

23 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

* with symphony orchestra

Journey and AEG have announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.