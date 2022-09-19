JOURNEY's "Faithfully" Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Airing On "The Goldbergs" Season Premier

Journey will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the recording of one of their biggest hits, “Faithfully”, with a special inclusion as the featured song on the season premiere of the ABC-TV hit comedy, The Goldbergs, on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 PM.

“It’s truly an honor for me and my band mates to have ‘Faithfully’ featured in the season premiere of The Goldbergs,’ said keyboards Jonathan Cain who wrote the song. “We’re big fans of the show and hope our fans enjoy hearing one of our biggest hits in the episode. We’re looking forward to watching the episode.”

The Goldbergs, a sitcom featuring a suburban family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s into each episode. The inclusion of “Faithfully” aligns perfectly with the 40th anniversary of its recording.

“Faithfully” was recorded in 1982, and released as the second single from their album Frontiers in 1983. It peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the band their second consecutive top-twenty hit from Frontiers. Despite featuring no chorus, it has gone on to become one of the band's most recognizable hits and has enjoyed lasting popularity.

Cain began writing the song with only the lyrics "highway run into the midnight sun" on a paper napkin while on a tour bus headed to Saratoga Springs, NY. The next day, he completed the song in full in only a half-hour. Cain finished composing the song on a backstage grand piano at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, where the band performed it for the first time. According to the liner notes in Journey's Time3 compilation, Cain paid tribute to then road manager Pat Morrow and then stage manager Benny Collins when he wrote "we all need the clowns to make us smile.” He characterized the song as a "road song," remarking, "You know I'm being a good dog out here - don't worry about it."

Journey has tour dates through 2023 and will perform in Honolulu, HI, on October 5-6, 2022; Hartford, CT, on March 4; and Toronto, ON, on March 12, both in 2023.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.