JOURNEY's Greatest Hits Compilation Hits 800 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

Forbes is reporting that Journey’s Greatest Hits, the singles-packed compilation from the band, hits 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 this week. It ranks as the third-longest-charting title on the ranking of the most-consumed albums in the US, and Journey is in incredible company by reaching this milestone.

Journey is just the third musical act to see one project live on the Billboard 200 for at least 800 weeks. They join a club that includes both Pink Floyd and Bob Marley, two of the most beloved names in music history.

This time around, Journey’s Greatest Hits falls down the chart, though it’s not in danger of disappearing from the tally. The compilation slips from No. 71 to No. 90, tumbling nearly 20 spaces. It shifted 12,376 equivalent units in the past tracking period, which is down a little more than 3% from the period before, according to Luminate.

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) recently reported that the Journey classic, "Don’t Stop Believin'", is now an 18-times platinum-certified single. This means that between pure sales and other forms of consumption–namely streaming–the song has shifted at least 18 million equivalent units in the United States alone, making it the biggest song of all time, according to Forbes.

The announcement that "Don’t Stop Believin'" had reached such an impressive milestone came as something of a surprise. Before this latest honor, the song had only ever been certified up to quadruple platinum status. It hit that mark in May 2013. In the more than decade since then, the RIAA hadn’t bestowed any additional certifications on the hit, but clearly it was accruing millions of sales and equivalent units shifted behind the scenes.

"Don't Stop Believin'" was released in October 1981 as the second single from Journey's seventh studio album, Escape. The song reached #8 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, and #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.