JOYOUS WOLF - Vocalist NICK REESE Quits The Band

"Hello everyone, we want to thank you for your patience on our lack of activity these past few months. We have some news and updates we would like to share with all of you," begins a statement from Southern California rock band, Joyous Wolf.

"First, Nick has recently made the decision to depart from the band as the singer of Joyous Wolf due to creative differences. The 3 of us are looking to start the next chapter of Joyous Wolf by announcing that we are starting the search for a new vocalist.

Secondly, We have also been in a lengthy process transitioning record labels as well as parts of our team behind the scenes along with several other decisions within the band. We have a full length record that we are eager to release, and are hopeful to share it with all of you soon.

As always we would like to give a huge shout out and massive thank you to every single one of you who continuously keep us going with all your love and support. The 3 of us are still working closely together and miss you all so much, we are excited for what the future holds.

- Blake, Greg and Rob"

(Photo courtesy of the official Joyous Wolf Facebook page).