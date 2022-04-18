JUDAS PRIEST - 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music Box Set Replacement Wallets On The Way

Judas Priest have issued an update in regards to the 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music box set, and issues with the CDs housed in mini LP Japanese-style wallets.

Says the band: "Metal Maniacs! "We're sorry it's taken a lot longer than expected bu we have some good news! We are about to start sending out replacement wallets to all purchasers of the box set. Thanks for your support and patience."



Details on the 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music box set, as well as ordering information, can be found here.



After taking the month of May off, Judas Priest will bring their 50 Years Of Heavy Metal Tour to Europe, beginning June 3 in Poland, and wrapping up August 4 in Germany. The complete routing can be found here.