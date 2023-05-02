JUDAS PRIEST Announce 2024 "Metal Masters" UK / Ireland Tour With Special Guests SAXON And URIAH HEEP

Judas Priest have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland in March 2024. Dubbed "Metal Masters", the dates will include special guests, Saxon and Uriah Heep.

The tour is set to launch at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11, and will conclude at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on March 24.

Says Judas Priest: "we are thrilled to start this World Tour in the renowned traditional homes of heavy metal and can't wait to see our amazing family of Priest maniacs!"

O2 pre-sale - Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM

LN & Venue pre-sales - Thursday, May 4 at 10 AM

Onsale - Friday, May 5 at 10 AM

Tour dates:

March

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena

17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena

19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley

(Photo - James Garvin)