JUDAS PRIEST Announce "Metal Masters 2024" European Tour With Special Guests SAXON And URIAH HEEP
May 26, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Judas Priest have announced "Metal Masters 2024" tour dates for Europe. They'll be joined by special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep for the dates, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.
Tour dates:
March
24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
April
1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland
5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France
6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
8 - Zenith - Paris, France
Judas Priest previously announced dates for the UK and Ireland, also with special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep.
UK/Ireland dates:
March
11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena
17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena
19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley