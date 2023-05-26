JUDAS PRIEST Announce "Metal Masters 2024" European Tour With Special Guests SAXON And URIAH HEEP

Judas Priest have announced "Metal Masters 2024" tour dates for Europe. They'll be joined by special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep for the dates, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

April

1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland

5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France

6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

8 - Zenith - Paris, France

Judas Priest previously announced dates for the UK and Ireland, also with special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep.

UK/Ireland dates:

March

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena

17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena

19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley