JUDAS PRIEST Announce New Run Of US Tour Dates With Special Guests QUEENSRŸCHE

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest, will get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary again this year with the launch of a new North American fall tour. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Queensrÿche as openers and is being fuelled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, Firepower, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.

Additionally in 2022, Priest band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” - Rob Halford

“Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!” - Glenn Tipton

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” - Ian Hill

Tour dates:

October

13 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale

15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway

18 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

21 - Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

22 - Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

27 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center Theater

29 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center Moline

30 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center

November

1 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

2 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

7 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Center

8 - Tucson, AZ - TCC Arena

10 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

12 - Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

13 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

15 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

17 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Canes River Center

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

22 & 23 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street

28 - Edinburg, TX - Burt Ogden Arena

29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70's Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976), Sin After Sin (1977), and Hell Bent For Leather (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings, Unleashed In The East (1979) among others.

It was during the 80's that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as British Steel (1980) and Screaming For Vengeance (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival, and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world.

Priest’s success continued throughout the 90's and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as Painkiller’(1990) Angel Of Retribution (2005) and A Touch Of Evil: Live (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic, "Dissident Aggressor".

In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace the previous guitarist who had left in 2010 - the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band, as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the 'American Idol' TV program that also served as Faulkner's debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation The Chosen Few which included Priest classics selected by some of metal's biggest names) and the Epitaph concert DVD in 2013.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 Redeemer Of Souls, which was supported by another strong tour. In 2018, Priest unleashed their latest studio album Firepower (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020, a fully official and authorized photographic book, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, was issued, followed in 2021 by the 42-CD box set, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music.

Few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.