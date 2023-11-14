JUDAS PRIEST Announce The Invincible Shield US Tour With Special Guests SABATON

Today, heavy metal titans Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over the US this spring with 14 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest!

Also, on Friday, November 17, Judas Priest will release "Trial By Fire" the second song from their highly-anticipated new album, Invincible Shield, after the acclaimed lead single, "Panic Attack".

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

* not a Live Nation date

^ festival performance

Invincible Shield is set for release on March 8. The new album is now available to pre-order here.



Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

(Photo - James Hodges Photography)