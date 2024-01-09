JUDAS PRIEST Debut Official Music Video For "Panic Attack"

Judas Priest have released the official music video for "Panic Attack", featured on the band's upcoming studio album, Invincible Shield, due for release on March 8 and available for pre-order here. Watch the new video below:

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Thorns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11 and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21.

(Photo - James Hodges Photography)