JUDAS PRIEST Drummer SCOTT TRAVIS On "Painkiller" Being The Band's Signature Song - "I Never In A Million Years Would Have Imagined That" (Video)

During the summer of 2022, Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis guested on the Drumtalk podcast. In the just-rekeased chat, which can be viewed below, Travis discussed the iconic opening to the Judas Priest classic, "Painkiller".

Travis: "I always loved the drum intro of certain songs. We all know 'Rock And Roll' by Led Zeppelin and 'Walk This Way' by Aerosmith, and, of course, 'Hot For Teacher', which is Van Halen. So, anyways, I grew up like that, always understanding that, 'Man, if ever I could come up with a signature drum intro — no guitars; just drums — and make it really impactful...' And sometimes I get emotional, now that I've been playing for so long, that I was able to come up with something. I'm happy that people appreciate 'Painkiller' and it has become a signature Judas Priest song, which I never in a million years would have imagined that."