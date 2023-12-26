JUDAS PRIEST Drummer SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Show With AC/DC Tribute Act LIVE WIRE; Video Streaming
December 26, 2023, an hour ago
This past Friday night, Scott Travis, the drummer of Judas Priest played an entire show (two full sets) with East-coast US based National AC/DC tribute band Live Wire (the Ultimate AC/DC Experience).
Set 1
“Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be”
“Shoot To Thrill”
“Thunderstruck”
“Live Wire”
“Dirty Deeds”
“Girls Got Rhythm”
“Bad Boy Boogie”
“Hells Bells”
“Sin City”
“Back In Black”
“Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”
Set 2
“Riff Raff”
“Rock N Roll Damnation”
“You Shook Me All Night Long”
“Have A Drink On Me”
“Whole Lotta Rosie”
“It’s A Long Way To The Top”
“Night Prowler”
“TNT”
“Let There Be Rock”
“Highway To Hell”
“For Those About To Rock”