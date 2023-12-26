JUDAS PRIEST Drummer SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Show With AC/DC Tribute Act LIVE WIRE; Video Streaming

This past Friday night, Scott Travis, the drummer of Judas Priest played an entire show (two full sets) with East-coast US based National AC/DC tribute band Live Wire (the Ultimate AC/DC Experience).

Set 1

“Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be”

“Shoot To Thrill”

“Thunderstruck”

“Live Wire”

“Dirty Deeds”

“Girls Got Rhythm”

“Bad Boy Boogie”

“Hells Bells”

“Sin City”

“Back In Black”

“Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”

Set 2

“Riff Raff”

“Rock N Roll Damnation”

“You Shook Me All Night Long”

“Have A Drink On Me”

“Whole Lotta Rosie”

“It’s A Long Way To The Top”

“Night Prowler”

“TNT”

“Let There Be Rock”

“Highway To Hell”

“For Those About To Rock”