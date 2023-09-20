JUDAS PRIEST / ELEGANT WEAPONS Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Tours Marshall Factory And Museum, Demos Studio JTM Amp; Video

In the new video below, Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest and Elegant Weapons joins Marshall Amplification in the Marshall factory to run through the new Studio JTM. Boosting his sound with a Shredmaster and bringing some seriously heavy riffs, Richie explains his approach to finding the perfect tone on an amp like the Studio JTM.

Richie was also shown around the Marshall factory, walking through the Marshall museum, seeing the production process and everything that goes into making Marshall's legendary amps.