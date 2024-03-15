JUDAS PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Front Row Video From Invincible Shield Show In Leeds Streaming

Judas Priest kicked off their Invincible Shield World Tour on March 11th at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. On March 13th, the brough the show to First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

Front row fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Breaking The Law"

"Rapid Fire"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Saints In Hell"

"Trial By Fire"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Metal Gods"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye" (tour debut)

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest's world tour will hit North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield album is out now. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video: