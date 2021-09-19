JUDAS PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video From 50 Heavy Metal Years Grand Rapids Show Streaming

Judas Priest kicked off their 50 Heavy Metal Years North American Tour 2021 on September 8th at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. On September 16th the tour landed in Grand Rapids, MI; fan-filmed video is available below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"One Shot At Glory"

"Lightning Strike"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Freewheel Burning"

"Turbo Lover"

"Hell Patrol"

"The Sentinel"

"A Touch Of Evil"

"Rocka Rolla"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Desert Plains"

"Blood Red Skies"

"Invader"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Breaking The Law"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock regarding the band's 50th anniversary tour, the mammoth box set, he reveals the Judas Priest album he feels is underrated, performing "Rocka Rolla" and other rare Priest tracks on the current tour, and more.

On performing "Rocka Rolla" for the first time in 45 years at the UK's Bloodstock Open Air last month

Halford: "We all had a list. I threw that out, and Glenn (Tipton / guitar) went, 'I don't think that's gonna work.' I said, 'I don't think it's gonna work either, but wouldn't it be so cool if we did it, because there is the title track of the first album this band ever made?' And so when we got up into rehearsals and we jammed it, and then Richie (Faulkner / guitar) put a bit of a twist on it; double tempo, and made this little bit of an arrangement adjustment. I thought 'This is definitely gonna work.' So when I did make a little tiny of a blab before we played that song at Bloodstock and then he came in, it just felt euphoric. We'd never, ever, ever in the history of the band played it live and yet here was... that was when your foot connected with the heavy metal football and the game was on, so I really loved that.