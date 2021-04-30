JUDAS PRIEST - Former Drummer JOHN HINCH Passes At Age 73

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford confirmed via Instagram that the band's first official drummer, John Hinch, has passed away at the age of 73. HInch can be heard on Judas Priest's 1974 debut album, Rocka Rolla. Video of their performance on The Old Grey Whistle Test, aired by the BBC in 1975, can be viewed below.

According to Wikipedia, in May 1973 guitarist K.K. Downing and bassist Ian Hill, the founding members of Judas Priest, were looking for other musicians to complete the line-up for their band, with vocalist Alan Atkins and various temporary drummers having left to pursue other musical projects. They approached Rob Halford and Hinch after they saw them playing live with Hiroshima. Glenn Tipton joined as second guitarist, the first and historical official line-up of Judas Priest was established, and in 1974 they recorded their first album, Rocka Rolla. Hinch was also the driver and the road manager of the band.

Hinch was reportedly fired from the band in 1975 for personal and professional reasons. In his autobiography Confess, Halford says, "We were developing musically, and we wanted a more adventurous drummer to complement what we were doing. Rehearsals had got frustrating. John was trying his best, but he just wasn't doing what we wanted or, if I am honest, sounding like he ever would."

Tracklist:

"One For The Road"

"Rocka Rolla"

"Winter"

"Deep Freeze"

"Winter Retreat"

"Cheater"

"Never Satisfied"

"Run Of The Mill"

"Dying To Meet You"

"Caviar And Meths"