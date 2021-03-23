JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "Done... Both Jabs In"

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, has received his second COVID-19 vaccine. Halford took to social media to share the news, simply stating: "Done.. both jabs in.”



Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie recently welcomed Rob Halford to In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie. Halford discussed his autobiography, Confess, offered up some tour stories, and talks about the band's follow-up to the Firepower record, which will feature the same production team of Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter.

Halford: "We didn't even know it was gonna work (bringing in Allom, Sneap and Exeter). Tom's classic old-school metal. Andy is from more recent times. And Mike, of course, just came from the 13 album (Black Sabbath); he had done a lot of work with Sabbath. So there's three heads working together and we thought, 'This is either gonna be a trainwreck or something glorious,' and it turned out to be something glorious. We're gonna at least recreate those same production moments, but having said that, it's all about the songs. And right now, the songs feel really, really strong."