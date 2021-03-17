JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE, Confirms Firepower Album Production Team Will Return For New Album

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie welcomes Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford to his latest installment of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie. Halford discusses his autobiography, Confess, offers up some tour stories, and talks about the band's follow-up to the Firepower record, which will feature the same production team of Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter.

Halford: "We didn't even know it was gonna work (bringing in Allom, Sneap and Exeter). Tom's classic old-school metal. Andy is from more recent times. And Mike, of course, just came from the 13 album (Black Sabbath); he had done a lot of work with Sabbath. So there's three heads working together and we thought, 'This is either gonna be a trainwreck or something glorious,' and it turned out to be something glorious. We're gonna at least recreate those same production moments, but having said that, it's all about the songs. And right now, the songs feel really, really strong."

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.