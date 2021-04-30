JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "If I Had Not Had Some Of Those Darker Experiences, I Would Probably Be In A Different Place Now" (Video)

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford guested on Brazil's Inside With Paulo Baron to discuss his autobiography, Confess, and his 50 year career in heavy metal. Check out the interview below.

On the advice he would give to a young Rob Halford

"I believe in living your life to the fullest. I think it's important to make mistakes in life. I believe it's important to make the wrong choices in life, because I think that's when you get the most out of life, that is when you grow as a person. If I had not had those personal experiences - some of those darker experiences - I think I would probably be in a different place now. I'd probably feel that I'm no as accomplished. I think I would not have understood the power and importance of music that we need in our lives to survive and to exist. So, I would probably say 'Rob, live your life...' (laughs)"

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.