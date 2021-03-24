JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "If My Sister Hadn't Said To IAN HILL, 'My Brother's Got A Pretty Good Voice; Maybe You Should Give Him An Audition...' Where Would I Be?" (Video)

France's Heavy1 caught up with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford to discuss his autobiography, Confess, as well as his career with the band. Check out the interview below.

Halford: "No matter whether you're a famous musician or whatever, all of us have these little moments of destiny in our lives that are very important. If my sister hadn't have said to Ian (Hill / bass) 'Hey, my brother's got a pretty good voice, maybe you should give him an audition...' where would I be? I talk in the book that I was so enamored with the stage and movies and shows, I was always a little bit inclined to go into the world of professional theater. I love anything that takes you away from reality; escapism, fantasy, which is what a lot of Priest music is about. So yeah, where would I be?"

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.