JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "If One Person Deserves A Knighthood, It’s OZZY OSBOURNE”

During a new interview with Classic Rock, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford stated that “If one person deserves a knighthood, it’s Ozzy Osbourne, just for the joy he’s given people over the years.”

In the same interview, Halford looked back on his unlikely encounter with the late Queen Elizabeth. He was introduced to her majesty by light entertainer Cilla Black at an event to celebrate British music held at Buckingham Palace.

Halford: “I was standing in line with Cilla, who I’d met earlier, waiting to meet the Queen. Cilla has met her before, and she says, ‘This is Rob Halford, he’s flown in from Finland to be here.’ And the Queen said, ‘You play music? What kind of music do you play?’ So I said, ‘Heavy metal.’ And she said, ‘Oh, heavy metal? Why do they have to play so loud?’ So I just went, ‘So you can bang your head, your majesty.’ It was such a lovely night, talking about heavy metal to the Queen.”

Mirror.co.uk is exclusively reporting that Black Sabbath legend, Ozzy Osbourne, is planning two final concerts to say goodbye to his fans.

According to the report, the sensational shows, which will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, have been revealed by his wife Sharon, who is also his manager. She said despite previous gig dates being axed and fears he may be retired from the stage - Ozzy WILL play live again as a final goodbye to fans.

Ozzy, 75, has taken a step back from his hectic touring schedule in recent years due to his Parkinson's battle and requiring surgery after a fall.

The Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. Since that time, Osbourne has performed during the closing ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and an NFL game in the US in September of the same year.

Sharon said: "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly'."

Seeming to suggest the venue could be Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park, she added: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music you can't not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

Read more at Mirror.co.uk