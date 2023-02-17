JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD On IRON MAIDEN's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 Nomination - "Absolutely Overdue"

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2023 induction. The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, will comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

Among the list of 14 nominees is Iron Maiden, along with Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, and Willie Nelson in the Fan Vote.

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke with Metal Hammer about Iron Maiden's nomination, stating "Iron Maiden’s nomination is absolutely overdue. I vote for them every day; you can do it by phone and it’s dead easy. It takes you to the list of nominees, then you pick the bands you are voting for – and I pick Maiden every single day."

"When you’re actually in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame you’re given a vote as a band, and Maiden will get Priest’s vote without a doubt. That’s just what we do for each other – we’ve had very similar journeys in both bands, so let’s make it happen for Maiden. It’d be brilliant – Black Sabbath, Priest and Maiden , what more could a metal maniac ask for?"

Read more at Metal Hammer here.

Judas Priest was, of course, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022. To place your vote for Iron Maiden, head to vote.rockhall.com