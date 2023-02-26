JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Reflects On Performing With DOLLY PARTON At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction - "I Was A Fanboy; It Was Very, Very Special"

Guesting on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford looked back on performing with country music legend Dolly Parton at the November 5th Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction. He joined Dolly and other artists including Pink, Eurythmics vocalist Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, and Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon to perform "Jolene" at the end of the night.

Halford: "I did the gay hustle and (thought), 'I've gotta get close to Dolly....' (laughs). I may have overstepped my mark, but I was just gushing; I was a fanboy. I was kind of cringey at the end. I still haven't seen it, but people say it was great, and that's all that matters.

"To be so close to her and to feel the love that this lady has... she's just this walking beacon of love and happiness and joy that she spreads. And the talent that she has; when you think about the thousands and thousands of songs that she's written. She's the epitome of staying the course and believing in yourself, and believing the people around you and getting through these difficulties and challenges, and rising above them and becoming a success all over again. For me to have that opportunity just to sing a couple of those famous lines from 'Jolene'... it was just really very, very special. That moment, and all the other things that were flying around the room made for probably what they're saying is one of the most memorable and remarkable Rock And Roll Hall Of Fames that have happened thus far."

Judas Priest and and Dolly Parton were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Check out footage below of Judas Priest performing earlier in the evening with former guitarist K.K. Downing, and guitarist Glenn Tipton, who stepped down from touring with the band due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, courtesy of Studio 72 Live.

Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Judas Priest

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson